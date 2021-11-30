Sabrina Adarkwa, the daughter of veteran Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, famed Maame Dokono, has stunned fans on social media with her powerful photos.

The photos, released on Sabrina’s Instagram page, were to mark her birthday on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

In the photos, she was seen wearing dazzling outfits as she gives off wild poses for the camera, flaunting her curvaceous body.

Posting the photos, she penned heartfelt messages to appreciate God for how far she has come in life.

ALSO READ:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEE🎂🎂I THANK YOU LORD FOR GIVING ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO SEE ANOTHER YEAR. I was meant to die with a time proximity of 10 minutes at most, but YOU LORD SPARED MY LIFE AND NOW AM HERE🙌🏻🙌🏻My GRATITUDE IS PROFOUND🙌🏻YOUR FAVOR, GRACE AND GLORY IS MY TESTAMENT IN THIS NEW CHAPTER AND AGE🙌🏻🙌🏻Happy birthday to ME!!🎂🎂 .