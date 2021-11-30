A short video posted by ‘Ghanaian museum’ on Instagram shows Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah commissioning Tema Motorway to speed traffic between Accra and the industrial town of Tema on November 30, 1965.

The dual carriage motorway has since served as one of the most prominent roads in the history of Ghana.

The one-minute video captures the beautiful ceremony that took place before the sod was cut by the then Ghana’s First Man.

On this Day in history, On 30 November 1965, Kwame Nkrumah opened Ghana’s first stretch of motorway- a broad highway which will speed traffic between the capital Accra, and the nearby port and industrial town of Tema. Nkrumah expressed his pleasure that work proceeded so well.

Meanwhile, one user, juices4lifee, who commented on the video said: Yet today’s road constructed by the so called modern government won’t even last for 6 months.