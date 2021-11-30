The Ghana Medical Association has announced that as of November 26, 2021, 40 persons had died as a result of a Yellow Fever outbreak in the country.

The disease, which was first detected in the Savanna Region, has since spread to seven other regions.

“We express our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this disease,” the Association stated.

It added that the Ministry of Health has put in place adequate measures to contain the outbreak with appropriate case definition, case management, and vaccination measures.

The Association further urged Ghanaians, especially those in the affected areas to avail themselves to be vaccinated against the Yellow Fever disease.

“We urge all persons in Ghana, especially those in the affected areas to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report any suspected cases (the development of fever and yellowing of eyes within 14 days of the fever) to the nearest health facility for appropriate diagnosis and management,” the Association stated in a press statement.

“We commend the tremendous efforts by our public health physicians and all health workers who are braving the odds to help the nation combat the current outbreak,” it concluded.

