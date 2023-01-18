Actress Lydia Forson has advised Ghanaians not to trust presidential aspirants who resign only to compete for the position.

To her, presidential candidates must recognise problems in society and must be committed to finding solutions to address them.

Miss Forson made the post on her Twitter page and has sparked a massive debate online.

“DO NOT trust any presidential candidate who ONLY resigned to run for president and not because they saw wrong doing and wanted to do the right thing,” she tweeted.

In response to her post, she agreed with a follower who accused churches of encouraging ‘corrupt’ leaders.

“The church is responsible for a significant share of the corruption in Ghana. Either doing it directly or providing validation for members doing it. But folks won’t let us have open discussions about it because we are a Christian nation (which we are not) and God is good x3,” the follower tweeted.

“They sit front row, get special prayers and attention in return for sowing seed,” the actress added.

Her post comes a few days after Trade Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, tendered a resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his bid to contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP.

Four days later, the Agric Minister, Dr Afriyie Akoto, also resigned from the government to concentrate on his presidential ambition.

Besides the two; Former NPP Secretary; Kwabena Agyapong, Esikado-Ketan MP; Joe Ghartey, and former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko have all declared their intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.