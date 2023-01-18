Popular comedian and skit actor, Ras Nene, in a video was spotted with a gorgeous lady which sparked reactions from social media users.

The video was shared on TikTok by a user who goes by the handle chillaone1. The handsome actor looked like Ashanti royalty as he slayed in a rich-looking Kente cloth.

He complemented the beautiful traditional attire with gold ornaments which made him look like the heir to Otumfuo’s throne.

The beautiful lady also matched Ras Nene’s outfit as she also wore a similar shade of Kente and sat next to him. She was dripping in gold as she was covered in precious ornaments from her head to her feet.

The adorable pair were all smiles as they exchanged affectionate glances and admired each other. It was unclear what the occasion was but the pair seemed like the perfect couple. Some netizens wondered if they were indeed a couple or were simply dressed for a video shoot.

