Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Asiamah Addo, famed as Wendy Shay, has set social media buzzing with her graduation photos.

Wendy Shay on Saturday, December 18, 2021, graduated from Concord Business College.

She currently holds an HND in Business and Marketing Management.

According to her, the lockdown in 2020 when there were no events to attract performances from artistes informed her decision to go back to school.

Wendy Shay took to her Instagram page to splash photos from the memorable day which had her manager, Bullet and other loved ones in attendance to celebrate with her.

Posting the photos, she wrote: During the lockdown in 2020 there were no performances for musicians so I decided to study and today I graduated with an HND in Business and Marketing Management. Music kakra School kakra. Cheers.

Her post has attracted congratulatory messages from her elated fans and followers who cannot help but show how proud they are of her.