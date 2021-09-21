Record Producer Hammer has tendered an unqualified apology to Wendy Shay over some comments he made against her and her craft.

Hammer, while giving his two cents in an interview, touted Bullet as the songwriter for his signee, Wendy, and demanded that all credits be given to him.

This was after Ghanaians applauded Wendy Shay for her wordplay in her latest song Heat.

However, registering her displeasure, Wendy subtly called out Hammer on social media for paying too much attention to her music, while she is not doing nothing out of the ordinary.

She wrote: Almost every female artiste in Ghana has a songwriter but nobody really cares who writes for them but anytime Wendy Shay drops a hit song they want to credit everything to the so-called songwriter. Ghana wake up!

Hammer, who caught his subliminal shot, was quick to apologise, admitting what he said was loose talk.

He added that it wasn’t his intention to disrespect the Shaygang boss’ efforts though his utterances were totally out of line.

Miss @wendyshayofficial I’m so sorry for disrespecting your efforts by suggesting your song was probably written by Bullet. I was totally out of line and it wasn’t my place to say something like that without proof on such a large platform like @nkonkonsa. I totally apologise to u and your outfit for the loose talk. Big up and Keep on soaring Lil sis.