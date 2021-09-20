Singer Wendy Shay is unhappy about how some industry people credit her manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, as ghostwriter for most of her songs.

According to her, she isn’t the first female musician to have people write songs for her, hence she cannot fathom why people make it obvious she has a songwriter.

What baffles the Uber Driver hitmaker the most is how no one cares about the ghostwriters of other female acts but people are keen on her songs.

She wrote: Almost every female artiste in Ghana has a songwriter but nobody really cares who writes for them but anytime Wendy Shay drops a hit song they want to credit everything to the so-called songwriter. Ghana wake up!

