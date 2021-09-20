Sensational Ghanaian author, Petra Asamoah, has been announced as one of the guest speakers at the 4th Accra International Book Festival scheduled for October 28 – 30, 2021.

The author of the bestselling novel ‘Jungle Dance’ joins the list of guest speakers including the former Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, Old Tafo Member of Parliament, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, and multi-award-winning author Elizabeth-Irene Baitie.

The other guests are Indian author, Deepti Menon, author Nana S. Achampong, Stevie Nii-Adu Mensah, South African author and poet, Kwazi Ndlangisa, the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Dr Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, and young Ghanaian author, Jacob A. Osae.

The 2021 Afro-Book Festival will feature hundreds of events, including the 4th Kwame Nkrumah Creative Writing Workshop, Children School Reading Campaign, #Book-A-Thon2021, Book Reading and Discussion, art competition, music, and panel discussions.

This year’s Afro-Book Festival will host a panel discussion on Covid-19 and its effect on human rights across the world. Seasoned human rights activists, legal practitioners and journalists will constitute the panellists for the insightful discussion.

The Accra International Book Festival continues to provide a platform for families and school pupils to interact with their favourite authors, mentors and other influencers from across the world.

The 4th Accra International Book Festival, which will see a gathering of world-class writers, politicians, poets, scientists, musicians and book lovers, will combine both in-person and virtual meetings.

“The in-person events will be held under strict conditions and the observance of the Covid-19 protocols will not be compromised,” a statement by the Accra International Book Festival on Monday has said.

“We will encourage the audience to join the conversation and discussion at the Afro-Book Festival on Facebook and video conferencing platform, Zoom,” the statement continued.