Some suspected armed robbers have attacked a woman and robbed her of money worth GHS20,000 which she had withdrawn from a bank.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at Achimota off the Accra-Amasaman Highway.

According to reports, two suspected armed robbers on motorbikes trailed the woman who had gone to withdraw money from the UMB Bank branch at Abeka to the Achimota traffic light where they fired warning shots.

Out of fear for her life, she stepped out of her car and handed over all the money to the robbers who quickly bolted from the scene.

The report adds that another motor rider, who was mistaken for a police officer, was also shot during the attack.

Some military personnel, who were plying the Highway at the time the incident was taking place, stopped to restore calm on the busy road.

Meanwhile, the case is currently under investigation at the Achimota Police Station.