A 10-year-old maid, who was reportedly hurt with hot water by her employer, Esther David, will be taken to Abuja for surgery.

Our correspondent learnt that the wife of the Abia State Governor, Nkechi Ikpeazu, has agreed to foot the bill for the medical operation.

PUNCH Metro had reported that her employer had, at her residence on Aba Road, in the Umuahia area of the state, allegedly boiled water, mixed it with pepper and forced Ifunanya to drink it for breaking a plate.

READ ALSO:

The water affected the lips of the victim and destroyed her voice box.

Ikpeazu, in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Chika Ojiegbe, said diagnosis of the injuries showed that the hot water destroyed the victim’s oesophagus and stomach, making it difficult for her to eat.

The statement read in part: “The wife of the Governor of Abia State, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, who is funding the entire treatment of the girl, has directed that the little girl be flown to Abuja for continued management and possible corrective surgeries.

“Investigations have also revealed that the young girl was serially abused and brutalised by Mrs Esther Zazi David, leaving many injuries, including a broken collar bone, which was sustained when her mistress allegedly threw her down on the ground and viciously stepped on her neck, shoulder and chest. Doctors will also handle that injury.”