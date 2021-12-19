All is set for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) annual National Delegates Conference scheduled for today, Sunday, December 19, 2021, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

So far the podium, lights, barriers and heavy security are in place.

Some traders have also taken advantage to cash in on party paraphernalia.

A lot of people, mostly women, thronged the venue for the celebration to make sales.

They include t-shirts, NPP flags, headgears, bangles, hats and other party materials that are attractive to members.

The conference themed: NPP: Our resolve, our determination and commitment to Ghana’s development will bring together over 6,000 delegates.

They are expected to converge at the park to deliberate on a number of issues that the party believes will enable it to break the eight-year cycle.

The conference will also include proposals for constitutional amendments and further set the stage for the election of polling station, electoral area co-ordinator, constituency, regional and national office positions from January 2022.

Ahead of the event, the party has banned its members from advocating for individual aspirants, parliamentary and presidential, at the upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference.

No billboards and or signboards, banners or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable.

Meanwhile, the Director of Operations for the National Youth Wing, Kwadwo Bamba, says most of the prominent people in the party were present to assist with the preparations.