Former First Lady, Lordina Dramani Mahama has held a New Year get-together for widows at Ampoma in the Kintampo South Constituency of the Bono East region.

The event held in her hometown, Ampoma was to encourage the widows to remain hopeful despite their loss.

The former First Lady encouraged the widows to be grateful for another year of life adding that “they should not live in sorrow but continue to take good care of themselves and their children”.

She emphasized the importance of thanking God for another year since it was a new year.

“Saturday was a special day for me. I had the privilege of hosting a New Year get-together for a group of widows in my hometown, Ampoma,” Mrs Mahama posted on social media.

