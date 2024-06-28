The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) has clarified a recent news report misrepresenting Ekow Vincent Assafuah, Deputy Minister of MLGDRD’s comments on poverty levels in Ghana.

A press statement made available to the Ghana News Agency by the Public Relations Office of the MLGDRD said the news item, which was published by TV3 misrepresented the comments made by the Deputy Minister during an interview.

It said the article inaccurately suggested that the Deputy Minister claimed poverty levels in Ghana were far better than those in the United States.

The statement said during the interview, Mr Assafuah was primarily focused on propagating the achievements of the Ministry.

“When asked about the economic hardships faced by Ghanaians and their ability to afford basic needs, the Deputy Minister acknowledged that these are indeed challenging times,” it added.

The statement said he highlighted that Ghana, like many other nations, was not immune to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.

It said the Deputy Minister further elaborated that economic hardship was a global issue, not unique to Ghana.

The statement said to provide context, he mentioned that 37.5 million people in the United States were living in poverty and that this was intended to illustrate that even highly developed countries were experiencing significant economic challenges.

“It is crucial to maintain accuracy and context when reporting on public statements to ensure a well-informed discussion. Misrepresenting the Deputy Minister’s comments does not contribute to the productive discourse necessary to address these pressing issues,” the statement added.

It said a video of the interview was available online and on the social media handles of the Ministry for verification.

The statement said the Ministry remained steadfast in its commitment to improving the living conditions of all Ghanaians and addressing the economic challenges faced.

