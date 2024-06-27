A group of youth affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) kept vigil at the Walewale Police station on Wednesday.

Their action to protect ballot boxes containing votes from the constituency’s primary held on January 27, 2024.

In the primary, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, was defeated by 35-year-old Dr. Mahama Tia Kabiru. Dr. Kabiru secured 345 votes, while Hajia Zuweira obtained 338 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome, Hajia Zuweira challenged the results at the High Court in Tamale.

The vigilant youth alleged that, the NPP’s North East Regional Chairman and Hajia Zuweira were scheming to move the ballot boxes from the Police station without proper authorization.

On Monday, June 24, the High Court in Tamale issued an injunction against Dr. Mahama Tia Kabiru, barring him from presenting himself as the elected NPP parliamentary candidate for Walewale.

