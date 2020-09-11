A boy has learnt at a very young age that sometimes love hurts. We don’t always find our Mr or Mrs Right the first time.

One young man was filmed by his mum detailing how he broke his heart.

In the video, which was shared online by social media user @aypee_madicks, the boy revealed he was dumped for someone else.

“Mum, you see that girl that I used to love. She broke up with me. She likes the new boy now,” he told his mama.

The supportive parent then asked him if he was okay, to which the boy simply shook his head.

The mother asked if he spoke to the girl and the boy said: “She says she doesn’t love me anymore.”

The video gathered a lot of reactions in just a couple of hours and South Africans were heartbroken for the adorable little boy.

Twitter user, @PitsiAfrica, commented: “Continue to nurture this relationship, him being open up with you. Yazi we cried in our rooms whilst our mums shouted us cze dishes needed to be washed, and couldn’t tell them we are not okay…”

Rome Setshedi, who goes by the handle @romanciaga, wrote: “I’m glad the young king has a mom who lets him cry, healthy expression of his hurt and disappointment. Good job mama.”

Another social media user, @marlonizzle, said: “Just thought about the problems I faced when I was his age. Umjolo was nowhere near my issues. The young King is gonna bounce back.”