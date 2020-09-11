Every couple’s first kiss as husband and wife is a moment nobody wants to mess up with in the entire wedding ceremony.

However, a video fast circulating online has captured how a groom decided to utilise such a moment.

The man and wife, believed to be of Nigerian descent, were spotted in their all-white outfit as they hold hands and face each other steadily.

With the bride expecting her first kiss after the voice, believed to be that of the marriage officiant, the groom took to prayers.

Amid claps, he jumped round and spoke in tongues coupled with funny sounds as the bride stood still.

It is, however, not clear if he did that out of nervousness.