1. 5 questions couples should ask before getting married

Marriage is a big commitment and with this one big step, two people are bound together for a lifetime. They grow together as a couple and learn to accept each other’s drawbacks and celebrate memorable moments. Unfortunately, not all couples see it to the end and their marriage starts to crumble slowly. Some might blame incorrigible differences and others might realise it too late that they aren’t meant to be together. What really matters is to accept the fact that love or adjustment is not always enough. It’s important to know the person and what could be a better way to do that than by asking questions, which would help you to understand the person and yourself better. So, before you take the plunge, sit down with your prospective partner and ask these questions.

2. Are you getting married under any pressure?

In most Indian families, the children grow up listening to stories about how marriage is an important stage of their life. No wonder, children are socially groomed to accept the fact that they have to get married, have children and build a family before they reach a certain age. No wonder some people are under tremendous pressure, be it from their family or friends, to tie the knot. As a result, some may even agree to get married without even realising that they are not even ready to take this big step. So, it’s really important ask yourself and the prospective partner, if you are ready for marriage and are under no pressure to take the plunge.

3. What are your expectations from marriage?

Whether most people agree to this or not, everyone has some expectations from marriage and their life thereafter. Problems arise when the married couple have different expectations from each other and when these remain unfunfilled, they might feel unloved or frustrated. These might often lead to disagreements and fights, forcing them to question their decision to get married. So, it’s important to undertand the expectations each have from marriage.

4. What are your life goals?

We all have some goals in life, right? Some might look forward to retiring at an early age and travel the world. For others, becoming rich and affluent might be their priority and there might be people who would just want to lead a life of peace without much worrying about financial or professional growth. Now, imagine two people with completely different sets of life goals planning to spend their lives together? A lot would depend on how they adjust and realign their goals, right? Trust us, it’s not an easy thing to do. So, before tying the knot, the bride and groom should ask each other about their life goals.

5. What are your political views?

We live in politically-charged times. Everyone has some opinion or the other about the political condition of the country. Sometimes, people’s extreme political views or stands can spill over in their personal life and create problems when they are around family members or friends who do not endorse the same opinions. The same might happen in a marriage when the spouses have extremely opposite political stands. Therefore it’s very important to know about each other’s political views before getting married.

6. Do you want to have children?

We take it for granted that everyone wants to have a child of their own. But don’t be surpised if we tell you that rising number of couples these days do not want to have kids. Some might be willing to adopt children instead of becoming biological parents and the reason might be many—overpopulation being one such reason. Whatever might be their reasons, the decision to have kids or not is entirely personal. Hence, couples should make it clear about this before they get married.