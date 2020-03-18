A 25-year-old man has been gruesomely murdered by some irate youth at Awutua Akrampa in the Central region.

The deceased, Evans Okyere was wrongly accused of stealing GH₵250 from a décor shop in the area.

Adom News’ Central Regional correspondent, Kofi Adjei who broke the story said the late Evans was walking on the same route the thief used to escape.

“So when the irate youth pursuing him saw Evans, they mistook him for the thief and started beating him with sticks and stones” he stated.

Kofi Adjei said the visibly angry youth who have also been victims of such petty theft in the vicinity used the opportunity to take their pound of flesh.

But it later turned out that, the deceased was not the thief after his dismembered body was identified by his brother.

His distraught brother in an interview on Adom News expressed disgust at the conduct of the youth in the area.

He said the late Evans; a driver was going to work when he met his untimely death. He appealed to the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.

Adomonline.com|Kofi Adjei