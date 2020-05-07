Renowned pollster and journalist has given a surprising verdict on the suspension of the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs.

Ben Ephson explained that, the decision by the party’s Functional Executive Committee is good because it will instill discipline in the party.

Mr Jacobs has been expelled from the NDC for his “consistent anti-party conduct”, a statement signed by National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said.

He is expected to appear before a ‘court’ to defend his position or risk losing his membership for life.

Reacting to this, Mr Ephson said the national leadership of the NDC has shown no one is bigger than the party.

“Allotey Jacobs’ temporal suspension is good for discipline in the party,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

The election watcher said the opposition party losing such a leading member going into the December general election will not affect the fortunes of the NDC.

Mr Ephson cited how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) suspended its Chairman, General Secretary and other leading members few months to elections and still won to buttress his point.

“In 2016, NPP showed that no matter how high a position you are like an elected national chairman, if you want to bring the party down, you will be suspended,” he added.