Shock waves have swept through residents of Bariga in Lagos, Nigeria after a huge snake was killed in the ceiling of one of the residents.

The distraught victim explained but for her son who woke up at dawn to drink water, they would never have discovered they were inhabiting the snake in their room.

It is my boy who saw it, he woke up to drink water and I don’t know how his gut directed him to look up. There and then he saw the thing roll and started screaming. Out of fear we all rushed out.

With the help of some other residents who rushed to the scene, the snake was killed and packaged in a white nylon bag.

In the background of the video sighted on Instablog9ja, the neighbors could be heard proclaiming the greatness of God for protecting the family from harm.

