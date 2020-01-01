Known for his controversial, yet fulfilled prophecies, Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has yet again foretold some occurrences to be expected this year, 2020.
Taking to his facebook page on New Year’s eve, Prophet Nigel Gaisie posted a little over 20 prophecies for 2020 before urging the public to be steadfast in prayers.
The prophesy which started on a positive note rather ended on doom as the prophet revealed sectors including security, sports, agriculture, politics and election will witness negative turns.
He also revealed that some African countries such as Togo and Congo will witness political setbacks, adding “every prophecy has an investment to be made in”.
Prophet Nigel Gaisie is well known for his political prophecies but the prophecy that brought him to fame was when he foretold the death of young dancehall musician, Ebony in 2018.
Below is the full prophesy
The world will have a great year, greatness all around
A Ghanaian footballer will be hit by a tragedy
Blackstars should turn back unto him alone if they want to win any trophy
Let’s pray for our 1st lady
Former Fire service boss will fall,but with prayer will avert
Guns and amnition being smuggled to Ghana,one must be watchful
Let’s pray for Togo(current president will manipulate the system)
A former wife of the former president (1979-2000)there’s cloud of darkness around her
President of Congo won’t complete his term
Let’s pray for our formal speaker of parliament
Our security must be alert,there’s an agenda of terrorism in Ghana
There’s a name by Acheampong,God will use him mightly in the NPP government
2020 election
Central,western and Asamankese will fall massively for NDC
Let’s be spiritual and vigilant towards the 2020 election
The IGP,EC should not suppress the will of the people
The former cocoa boss,let’s pray for him..saw him being jailed
The NDC must think and plan now not the future
The Lord says he has rejected this government
The nation’s will bring back kwame Dramani of the NDC with 52.1%
Every prophecy has an investment to be made in
We should pray for one acthor who has C and A in his name
Saw him been shot,May the above initial work on it
Barren women shall conceive
The Lord will bless Ghana this year
May the Lord bless his word
On this note we wish you a prosperous New year