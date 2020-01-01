Known for his controversial, yet fulfilled prophecies, Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has yet again foretold some occurrences to be expected this year, 2020.

Taking to his facebook page on New Year’s eve, Prophet Nigel Gaisie posted a little over 20 prophecies for 2020 before urging the public to be steadfast in prayers.

ALSO READ

The prophesy which started on a positive note rather ended on doom as the prophet revealed sectors including security, sports, agriculture, politics and election will witness negative turns.

He also revealed that some African countries such as Togo and Congo will witness political setbacks, adding “every prophecy has an investment to be made in”.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is well known for his political prophecies but the prophecy that brought him to fame was when he foretold the death of young dancehall musician, Ebony in 2018.

Below is the full prophesy

The world will have a great year, greatness all around

A Ghanaian footballer will be hit by a tragedy

Blackstars should turn back unto him alone if they want to win any trophy

Let’s pray for our 1st lady

Former Fire service boss will fall,but with prayer will avert

Guns and amnition being smuggled to Ghana,one must be watchful

Let’s pray for Togo(current president will manipulate the system)

A former wife of the former president (1979-2000)there’s cloud of darkness around her

President of Congo won’t complete his term

Let’s pray for our formal speaker of parliament

Our security must be alert,there’s an agenda of terrorism in Ghana

There’s a name by Acheampong,God will use him mightly in the NPP government

2020 election

Central,western and Asamankese will fall massively for NDC

Let’s be spiritual and vigilant towards the 2020 election

The IGP,EC should not suppress the will of the people

The former cocoa boss,let’s pray for him..saw him being jailed

The NDC must think and plan now not the future

The Lord says he has rejected this government

The nation’s will bring back kwame Dramani of the NDC with 52.1%

Every prophecy has an investment to be made in

We should pray for one acthor who has C and A in his name

Saw him been shot,May the above initial work on it

Barren women shall conceive

The Lord will bless Ghana this year

May the Lord bless his word

On this note we wish you a prosperous New year