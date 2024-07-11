‘A Country Called Ghana,’ the latest film production from Kojo Nkansah ‘Lilwin,’ has received a prestigious nomination at the 2024 Black Star International Film Festival.

The movie has been recognized in the esteemed category of ‘Black Star Movie of the Year.’

Directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin and executively produced by Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, this film marks a collaborative effort between Ghana and Nigeria, featuring a stellar cast of top actors from both countries.

Among them are: Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum (popularly known as Awilo Sharp Sharp), and Victor Osuagwu (known as Paa George and Sweet Mimi), alongside other distinguished performers.

‘A Country Called Ghana’ has garnered global acclaim, securing a cinema distribution deal and earning nominations in several international film festivals, including Germany, New Zealand, and the IMO International.

It is also set to be featured at the Nollywood Film Festival.

The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF), held annually in Accra, Ghana, serves as a prominent platform to showcase and honour the works of African filmmakers and the diaspora, fostering international recognition for African cinema.

