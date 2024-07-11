FC Samartex

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, FC Samartex will kick off their CAF Champions League campaign with a clash against Cameroon’s Victoria United in the preliminary round.

Having been placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw held on Thursday, July 11 in Cairo, Samartex is gearing up for their first-ever appearance in this prestigious continental club competition.

Their aim is to navigate past the initial qualifying phase against Victoria United.

The first leg will see FC Samartex travel to Cameroon, followed by a return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they will host Victoria United.

Should Samartex advance, they will face either ASGNN of Niger or the formidable Raja Club Athletic from Morocco in the second round.

The games for the first preliminary round are slated for August 16-25 while the dates for the second round are scheduled for September 13-22.

Excited about their debut in the Champions League, FC Samartex is focused on making a significant impact and securing positive results throughout their campaign.

Meanwhile, FC Samartex has confirmed that they will be hosting their group-stage matches at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.




