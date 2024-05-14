Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win has shared a harrowing experience of being scammed together with other Kumawood actors, in a recent interview.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show, Lil Win said the fraudsters posed as lottery agents.

“They took my GH¢3,000… I don’t say it too much, it happened to me and some rich people too. It has been a long time. My former manager Zack made it happened” Lil Win revealed.

The actor explained that, he was approached by someone claiming to be the “Kumasi Police Commander” with a promising lotto number. Believing the offer was legitimate, Lil Win agreed to participate and was asked to send money to secure the supposed winning numbers.

“I was going to shoot an ad in Accra and someone called that he is the Kumasi commander and that he had a lotto number for me to stake so he gave me a different number to call, and I did, but the person requested GH¢3,000 Cedis and GH¢5,000 respectively.”

Lil Win continued, “So I hanged up and called the Commander back to let him know this is the matter, and he still asked me to send it”.

Despite initially having doubts, Lil Win sent GH₵3,000 with the hope of receiving the winning lotto numbers.

However, he soon realized that he had fallen victim to a scam.

“When I called, he told me the Two-Sure has finished, so unless I add GH₵ 2,000 for him to get me another. That was when I realized it was a scam,” Lil Win recounted.

Meanwhile, to rectify the situation, Lil Win sought assistance from MTN and the Police, but the process was complex and lengthy.

“It was not long until they called Akrobeto and Vivian Jill. With Vivian Jill, they even signed a contract, and he told her he was on his way to Kumasi, but he never arrived after she paid for transportation and for some ‘police arrest” Lil Win added.

The actor’s revelation comes ahead of the premiere of his new film, “A Country Called Ghana,” showcasing his resilience and determination to overcome challenges in both his personal and professional life.

MORE: