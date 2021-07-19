Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has posted heartwarming photos of her mother to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

The entertainer announced via her Instagram page that her mother had clocked 53 years before describing her as her best friend, prayer warrior, as well as her gisting and fighting partner.

”Screaming Happy birthday to my gorgeous mummy, best friend, prayer warrior, gisting partner, my fighting partner, my backbone. I love you so much mummy,” she said.

”I’m wishing you long life, prosperity, happiness, good health and everything you wish for yourself ❤️❤️❤️ my mum just turned 53 today and she looks damn good ❤️❤️ I love you mamushka ❤️❤️ enjoy your day,” she added.

A look at the photo gives you a sense of where Princess draws her beauty from as the mother is immaculately beautiful too.

Below is the IG post:

READ ALSO: