The Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has said no man of God is infallible.

He explained that, “there is no man of God without a failed prophecy” hence is not bothered two of his failed.

Prophet Kobi made the comment while speaking to his congregation on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

This follows a barrage of attacks against him with his prophecy that England will win the EURO 2020 failing.

Already, he had prophesied for Brazil to win the copa America which also failed. Many called on him to quit prophesying on football.

But the unfazed man of God said the criticisms will not stop him from saying the “mind of God”.

“Failed prophecies make a man of God a messenger not a master,” he added.

Prophet Kobi urged his critics not to stop attacking him because “it makes me know that I’m doing my work well.

“If a prophecy fails ask God. Don’t use God’s prophecy to bet.”