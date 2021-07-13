Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, has dominated the local media for the wrong reasons after several of his ‘prophecies’ failed to materialise.

Prior to the Copa America final, the renowned prophet, who was comfortably sitting in his car, prophesied that Brazil would triumph over Argentina.

However, Lionel Messi and his lads recorded a 1-0 win over Brazil, with Angel Di Maria scoring the lone goal.

Again, Prophet Kobi switched focus to the just-ended 2020 European Championship.

According to him, God revealed to him that England would beat Italy at Wembley Stadium.

However, the Azurri won on penalties beating the Three Lions 4-3 on penalties.

These failures have left a number of other sports stars quite apprehensive as any ‘prophecy’ of success for any team or athlete by prophet Kobi seems to end in pain instead.

Prophet Kobi has, however, been trolled on social media after his failed prophecies.

Joseph Paul Amoah

One of Ghana’s representatives for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Joseph Paul Amoah, has implored Prophet Kobi not to prophesy on Ghana’s medal chances.

Amoah tweeted with a hilarious plea saying: Badu Kobi please do not make any prophecy about the Ghana Olympic team. I beg you.

Badu Kobi please do not make any prophecy about the Ghana Olympic team. I beg you! — Joseph Amoah (@JAmoah_20) July 12, 2021

Joe Paul Amoah is one of 14 athletes who will represent Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics and will compete in the 200m and the 4x100m.