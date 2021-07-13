Chief Executive Officer of Hassacas Ladies, Mrs Evelyn Nsiah Asare, has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his kind gesture.

Dr Bawumia on Monday donated $10,000 to Ghana’s representatives in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies.

This comes after the Sekondi-based club launched a public appeal for financial support ahead of the qualifiers which begin in Cote D’Ivoire this weekend.

The Vice President has responded to their appeal and presented an amount of $10,000 to the club at their training base at Prampram.

Mrs Asare, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, lauded Dr Bawumia for his support ahead of the tournament.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his support for the team,” she said.

“We launched a campaign when we qualified for the competition though the Ghana Football Association was also willing to help by giving us Prampram to camp but we still needed help.

“It is a maiden competition for Caf and we are going to represent Ghana and I think it would have been a disaster should we have withdrawn from the competition.

“We are grateful as a team for the support of Dr Bawumia and the support of other bodies and individuals who also extended their help to the team.”

She also stressed that the team is motivated to impress at the tournament.

“We saw the performance of Hasaccas Ladies in the Women’s League and I can only promise that the team will replicate that at the tournament because we know our worth and what we can offer,” she added.

The team will depart the shores of the country today, Tuesday, 13th July 2021 for the competition.