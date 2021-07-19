Popular Ghanaian music producer, Hammer, has told the story of his near-death experience which he says has drawn him closer to God.



Born Edward Nana Poku Osei, the revered music producer revealed in an interview that he was nearly lynched some years ago.



Hammer said a Nigerian blew a false alarm to the effect that they were armed robbers.

This was after the said Nigerian had failed in his bid to take Hammer’s girlfriend’s phone number.



According to him, his car broke down when they were visiting a friend.



While they were waiting for another vehicle, the guy approached them and asked for the girl’s phone number in their presence.

He said he called the guy and warned him against the act and this was when they had secured the services of a taxi.

While the exchanges were ongoing, Hammer said he had his gun on his lap.



On seeing the gun, the taxi driver told them to get down from his car.



The Nigerian guy then screamed that they were armed robbers.

He recounted how they were nearly beaten to death only to be saved by one Yaw Barima who recognized him.



Following the incident, the popular music producer said he ran to church to appreciate God for the deliverance.



READ ALSO: