The Ghana Health Service has revealed that four persons have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
According to the Service’s most recent update, all the casualties happened on Tuesday, July 13, summing the deaths recorded so far to 810.
Also, the country’s Covid-19 cases did not show signs of slowing as the data captured as many as 156 new cases on the day.
Thus, sending the active cases to 2,601 with 95,024 recoveries.
Breaking down the cumulative cases per region:
- Greater Accra Region – 53,942
- Ashanti Region – 16,805
- Western Region – 5,968
- Eastern Region – 4,519
- Central Region – 3,552
- Volta Region – 2,650
- Northern Region – 1,661
- Bono Region – 1,468
- Bono East Region – 1,463
- Upper East Region – 1,320
- Western North Region – 923
- Ahafo Region – 844
- Upper West Region – 500
- Oti Region – 466
- North East Region – 231
- Savannah Region – 132
Meanwhile, the country’s religious leaders have stepped up the education of their congregants on the observance of the protocols.
Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korakye Ankrah, admonished his congregants during service on Sunday to strictly adhere to the protocols as cases begin to rise.
“My advice is a bit of prophetic advice. Let’s keep the mask on in church, outside the church, and wherever you go. Those of you that use one mask one week, it’s dangerous, get a lot of masks and change them every day,” he advised.
He also urged them to drink hot water with lemon, ginger, garlic, and honey to build a strong immune system.