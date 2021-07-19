The Ghana Health Service has revealed that four persons have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the Service’s most recent update, all the casualties happened on Tuesday, July 13, summing the deaths recorded so far to 810.

Also, the country’s Covid-19 cases did not show signs of slowing as the data captured as many as 156 new cases on the day.

Thus, sending the active cases to 2,601 with 95,024 recoveries.

Breaking down the cumulative cases per region:

Greater Accra Region – 53,942

Ashanti Region – 16,805

Western Region – 5,968

Eastern Region – 4,519

Central Region – 3,552

Volta Region – 2,650

Northern Region – 1,661

Bono Region – 1,468

Bono East Region – 1,463

Upper East Region – 1,320

Western North Region – 923

Ahafo Region – 844

Upper West Region – 500

Oti Region – 466

North East Region – 231

Savannah Region – 132

Meanwhile, the country’s religious leaders have stepped up the education of their congregants on the observance of the protocols.

Apostle General of the Royal House Chapel, Rev. Sam Korakye Ankrah, admonished his congregants during service on Sunday to strictly adhere to the protocols as cases begin to rise.

“My advice is a bit of prophetic advice. Let’s keep the mask on in church, outside the church, and wherever you go. Those of you that use one mask one week, it’s dangerous, get a lot of masks and change them every day,” he advised.

He also urged them to drink hot water with lemon, ginger, garlic, and honey to build a strong immune system.