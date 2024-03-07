Head of the Linguistics Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, has urged Ghana to strive for economic independence amidst threats from foreign donor agencies and governments over passage of the anti-LGBT+ Bill.

He said Ghana has resilience in facing economic challenges, citing the nation’s ability to overcome the 1983 food crisis as an example.

“In 1983, we faced a severe famine, but we survived. Regardless of the threats we face, if we maintain a good quality of life, we can withstand anything,” he stated in an interview on Peace FM.

The anti-LGBT+ Bill, which was passed by Parliament on February 28, seeks to criminalize various aspects of homosexuality, including promotion, advocacy, funding, and the acts themselves.

However, the Ministry of Finance has advised President Akufo-Addo against signing the Bill into law, cautioning against potential repercussions on the country’s financial support from international organizations.

President Akufo-Addo, notwithstanding, has assured the diplomatic community of Ghana’s commitment to upholding fundamental human rights, highlighting ongoing legal challenges to the constitutionality of the Bill.

