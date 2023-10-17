Contrary to suggestions that the leaked tape scandal revealing an alleged plot to get the Inspector General of Police, COP George Akuffo Dampare removed from office may have hugely embarrassed his supposed plotters, the police commissioner at the center of the allegation, COP George Alex Mensah (Rtd), says the incident has been a blessing to him.

The man, who had been on leave prior to officially retiring on September 18, 2023 after 31-years in the service, was heard on a leaked tape running down Dr. Dampare’s administration, and suggesting that he was not going to help the governing party if he was to stay in office till the 2024 elections.

He was in the company of another senior police officer, Superintendent George Asare, together with a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu, who has admitted recording the conversation.

COP Alex Mensah (Retd). has since appeared before a parliamentary committee tasked with investigating the contents on the tape, where he made further damning claims about the IGP, describing him as the worst IGP the service has ever had.

While the parliamentary committee is yet to submit its report after interrogating the parties in the matter including the IGP, the now retired COP Alex Mensah, who appears unperturbed about the turn of events, told Evans Mensah on PM Express, that the entire episode has been a blessing.

Asked whether he had any regrets for what had happened, he retorted “No, never. You see, God has His own way of blessing people. Had it not been for this tape, maybe we wouldn’t have been here. My name and my picture wouldn’t have been where it is circulating now. Now, if you go to my constituency, everybody knows me. Everybody is looking for me.”

The former police commissioner has already told the parliamentary committee that the tape was doctored to achieve a certain malicious agenda.

“I did not say anything wrong in the tape. I was not planning a coup, neither was I planning to go and sell cocaine or steal. All that I said on the tape is the truth. And as I said before the committee, if you give me the chance, I will say it here and say it anywhere else.”