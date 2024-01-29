Black excellence in global media is evident through the exceptional contributions of writers, producers, directors and actors who have enriched the industry through powerful narratives, diverse perspectives and groundbreaking performances. The creativity of Black professionals in the media and arts not only entertains, but also challenges societal norms, fostering inclusivity and inspiring future generations.

The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) (https://apo-opa.co/3HydONz) – an annual event uniting the global Black community and taking place in Dubai on February 27 – is proud to announce Bree West, Chief Creative Officer of OCTET Productions, as a distinguished speaker. As an award-nominated writer, showrunner, director and film and music video producer, West’s participation will be valuable for those interested in growing their contributions to the global media industry and unlocking their full potential.

Starting her film career in 2015, West has seen widespread success in production. Shortly after co-executive producing The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story with Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere, she established OCTET Productions – a full-service film, television and event production company. In 2019, OCTET produced two films for television network BET Network – Angrily Never After and Twas the Chaos Before Christmas – the second of which was the highest-rated holiday film in BET Network’s history.

West’s production house also created a virtual gospel concert event for the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration in 2021, with various other hit productions leading to West being named as Washington DC’s Office of Cable Television Film Music and Entertainment’s Filmmaker of the Month in 2022.

Alongside this success, West is committed to empowering the next generation of filmmakers. From lectures at high schools and colleges to mentorship programs with young, aspiring filmmakers, West has successfully increased exposure and access to opportunities for filmmakers globally.

During GBIS 2024, West will provide further insight into the opportunities available for young filmmakers. Joining other media representatives from the global Black community, West will share her multifaceted experience in the industry, driving discussions around film, production and the next generation of creatives.

Global Black Impact Summit 2024:

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit, taking place on February 27 in Dubai, is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

