Ghana forward, Osman Bukari has apologised for his role in the Black Stars early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana’s hope of winning their fifth title was dashed after suffering a group phase exit for the second time.

The Black Stars got only two points from a possible nine points after three games.

The Red Star Belgrade winger made two substitute appearances at the tournament, but his mistake in the 2-2 draw against Egypt in Ghana’s second game was a low point.

He was substituted off and did not feature again for the rest of the tournament.

Reflecting on his first AFCON campaign, Bukari rendered an apology to Ghanaians while also admitting his error against Egypt played a role in Ghana’s exit.

“It has taken me quite a number of days to gather the words to address you our dear fans, because of the embarrassment we brought on the nation & the fact that we let you down and our inability to advance to the next stage has hit heavily on me, for I contributed a part in it,” he wrote on social media.

“I would like to render an unqualified apology for the mistakes and assure you that we will come back better and stronger for team and the country. I hope and ask that you forgive us. We live to fight someday. Thank y’all for the encouragement, love and support!!”

Following Ghana’s exit from the ongoing competition in Ivory Coast, Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association with a committee set up to search for a replacement.

