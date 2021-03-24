Lawyer of the Rastafarian Council, Ras Tetteh Wayo, has issued a stern warning to authorities of the Achimota School as he announces plans of heading to court.

According to Mr Wayo, the denial of admission to two Rastafarian students over their dreadlocks may come back to haunt the school years to come.

To him, these students may become prominent persons in society who will bring glory and honour to the school, however, the current situation will forever deprive the school of that glory.

“Authorities of Achimota School should know the rejected stone will one day become the corner stone and they will be put to shame because of these brilliant students.

“If it was God’s plans to make them the first astronauts in Ghana through Achimota, now that has been cut off but I know God will raise them to the highest point in their academics and Achimota will be put on its knees,” he declared.

Mr Wayo said these on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as she reveals plans to go to court for legal interpretation over the matter.

He noted the issue has now become more of a legal matter than morality, hence requires the interpretation of the law to put the matter to rest.

“We have no choice than to go to court because the issue is now more of legal issues now than morality since the Ghana Education Service’s directive was a façade and fake and it was obvious they backed Achimota,” he added.



Meanwhile, he added with the students’ admission to Achimota still hanging, the parents would have to look for alternative schools for them.