Some notorious armed robbers at Juoboso-Asawinso have been declared wanted after hijacking a major road to execute their robbery.

The district’s Police Commander, Supt Samuel Ntosoh, confirmed to Adom News’ Augustine Boah that a tip-off was received of some armed robbers involved in daylight robbery.

However, the suspects were long gone when the police arrived some minutes later, but were informed a motor rider survived gunshot wounds.

Again, on the same day in the afternoon, the police were notified of another robbery by armed men believed to be the same suspects.

Items retrieved at the scene included two paper notes of GH¢1.00, park of cigarette, lotto papers and seven used AAA cartridges.

MORE

Police have instituted investigations into the matter as suspects are on the run.

Supt Ntosoh also appealed to authorities to get the road fixed to prevent passengers and drivers from robbery attacks when they slow down to swerve potholes.