Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said he is disappointed in the Ghana Police following a treason felony charge against convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

To him, it is the right of the accused person to be sent to court and pray for bail condition but rather the police erred for taking him to a District Court where bail cannot be given him.

“Why do the Police want to step on toes? The constitution even states that an accused person should be taken to a court he can pray for bail conditions but Oliver’s own was different, you take him to a place he cannot fight for bail conditions. Just take him to the High Court for the judge to decide.

“The police have disgraced us. The procedure they used was not right. Oliver had his mission for coming to Ghana, he had some programs and workshops to attend and then you do this to him? We all want the police to do their investigations but not this way, you can still do your investigations while he is on bail,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

On Friday, February 11, 2022, Mr Barker-Vormarwor, the convenor of the #FixThe Country movement, was picked up by the police at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

He was charged for treason felony after he was put before the Ashaiman District Court presided over by Eleanor Barnes-Botchwey on Monday, February 14, 2022.

In court, DSP Asare, while responding to a question from Judge Eleanor Kakrah Barnes Botchwey, the sitting judge, on why the accused was detained for more than 48 hours, said they made the effort but it proved futile.

He indicated the prosecution made an official request to the office of the Chief Justice to constitute a court on Saturday but there was no response.

