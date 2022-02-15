A leading member of the #FixTheCountry movement, Felicity Nelson, has said lawyers for convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, will soon make an application at the High Court over the matter.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday after Mr Barker-Vormawor was charged with treason felony by the court, she said they believe the Police acted in bad faith as they created the wrong impression about Mr Barker-Vormawor who has no power to even start a coup.

According to her, they are aware of what this case is about, adding that he is not under any illusion it will end anytime soon and so he is prepared.

“When it comes to a felony, the district court is not where they hear such cases, they only wanted him to spend more time in detention. Our lawyers will soon make an application at the High Court,” she said.

She said the development did not come to her as a shock because the government only wants to show the group where the power lies.

“This government has set out to show their powers to anybody who criticises the government and so this thing does not come to me as a shock at all. The injustice is too much and they have chosen their own interpretation to this issue,” she said.

She added Mr Barker-Vormawor has embarked on hunger strike and not ending it anytime soon.

“Barker-Vormawor has embarked on a hunger strike and knows that this issue will not end soon because we have realised that when you stand up against this government to fight corruption, corruption fights back and so the hunger strike is still on,” she added.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been remanded 14 days into police custody by the Ashaiman District Court.

Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested last Friday at the Kotoka International Airport on his arrival from London and was subsequently detained by the Tema Regional Police Command in connection with a post he allegedly made.

Mr Barker-Vormawor’s arrest is in relation to a social media post in which he threatened to stage a coup if the E-levy currently under consideration in parliament is passed into law.