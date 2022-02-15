The Africa Centre for Women In Politics (ACWP) has condemned the criticisms hurled against the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to ACWP, they believe the attacks against madam Safo, who is part of the few women in Parliament, is to discredit her before the general public.

“We have observed with deep concern the recent vitriolic attacks on Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

“We view this development as a well-calculated attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. It is nothing but a well-calculated attempt by the two male MPs and the male editor/pollster to make Hon. Adwoa Safo look bad in the eyes of the public, her constituents and especially members of the NPP,” it said.

The Gender Minister has come under heavy criticisms over her continuous absence in Parliament. Earlier, there had been reports that she was using her seat as a bargaining chip to frustrate government business.

New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, attested to this by stating that “all the problems government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP.”

He expressed his disappointment during an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

But the Africa Centre for Women In Politics has described the comments made as “unjustified, unwarranted, mischievous and most unfortunate.”

“We are aware that many male MPs absent themselves from Parliament for similar periods without such calls for them to be sacked.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there are many Members of Parliament and appointees of the Akufo-Addo government whose actions and inactions have brought the name of the government into disrepute but nothing has happened to them. They remain at post,” the group added.

In a document, Executive Director, Alimatu Issahaka, further explained that absence from Parliament is permitted subject to the leave of absence from the Speaker of Parliament and “the complaining MPs in question are fully aware that Hon. Adwoa Safo has been receiving medical attention for the past few months which also accounted for her leave from ministerial duties.”

According to the Centre, madam Safo should be receiving the needed support from her colleagues in Parliament and the NPP as she goes through life as a nursing mother.

“Hon. Adwoa Safo is an accomplished politician and lawyer and a worthy role model to many young women. She remains one of the few hardworking female Members of Parliament today,” they touted.