Private legal practitioner, Nana Agyei Barfour Awuah has denied media reports that the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue’s application to stop the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from arresting Mr. Bissue was unsuccessful.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Lawyer Barfour Awuah said the application is yet to be determined by the court.

“Charles Bissue’s application is yet to be determined by the court, and so the media report is false,” he said.

According to him, even the Office of the Special Prosecutor, in his affidavit, denied taking an arrest warrant on Charles Bissue, even though it was published across the media.

“The OSP even denied and is in court that he never took any arrest warrant, and even OSP refused to answer the question when he came on Joy, and then the following day, he published that he has declared Charles Bissue wanted, meanwhile, he denied in his affidavit that he never took an arrest warrant for Charles Bissue,” he said.

He said the Attorney General also confirmed that there has not been any arrest warrant on Charles Bissue, therefore the publication shows the whole nation was misled.

To him, Charles Bissue is not wanted, as stated by the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and the court has not made any decision for his application to fail.

The OSP posted on its Facebook on Monday, January 15 that, Mr. Bissue was unsuccessful with his judicial review application seeking to quash an arrest warrant obtained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

It was reported that, Mr. Bissue’s lawyers were seeking to stop the court’s directive to have him cross-examined.

But Lawyer Barfour Awuah said the application is yet to be determined by the court, and the court has not refused any application, therefore the publication is untrue.

