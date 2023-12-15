Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza is warning that the Narcotics Control Commission law passed by Parliament will be abused.

On Thursday, a Legislative Instrument which was laid by the government through the Interior Minister matured.

This L.I. will actualise the law passed to legalize the use of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes, matured.

Chairman of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Dr. Dominic Ayine reiterated that Parliament has not passed a law to legalise cannabis for recreational purposes.

After outlining the punishment regime for abusers of the new law, Dr Ayine told the House that “this puts it beyond doubt that Parliament has not legalized cannabis for recreational purposes.

“And that anybody caught using cannabis for recreational purposes on the belief that it has been legalized will only be putting themselves in trouble,” he said.

But Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza says this law will certainly be abused and it is not ‘wee’ that will change the fortunes of the country.

“And none of you is talking about the potential of abuse and how that can degenerate into mental health problems we already have in this country. Why are we pretending that this is going to solve our problem? Minister? Do you even know how many people in this country are smoking weed?” he quizzed.

“Even electricity that the sources we produce we are known, we are unable to police the amount of electricity we produce in this country. You are not talking about giving license to people to produce weed. While I don’t have the potential of stopping this, the fact is that Ghana is blessed enough with gold, diamond and just recently we found E-Levy, none of them is able to save our country,” the MP added.

Meanwhile, the new Vice Chair of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Sarah Adwoa Safo disagreed with Mr Agbodza.

According to her, cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes will help Ghana economically.

“We’re not talking about just a leaf in someone’s backyard, we’re talking about a whole industry that is been created. And if we have our fertile lands here, and we can grow and make sure that the right framework is in place, I don’t see why we can’t take advantage of it,” she said.