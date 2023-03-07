Sweet exes, Medikal and Sister Derby have found themselves in each other’s company once again, a move that has set tongues wagging.

In a previous interview, Sister Derby revealed she had not come face-to-face with Medikal since their messy breakup in 2018.

However, the ignoring phase is over and the two former lovers have reunited, not to rekindle their love, but for money-making moves.

Medikal recruited his sweet ex for Cold and Trophies, a song off his upcoming album, Planning & Plotting interludes.

In a behind the scenes video he posted, they were captured in their elements and no sign of bad blood could be seen between them.

They were seated side by side in a couch while Medikal showed off his red teddy bear named Mr Loverboy which his daughter gifted him.

At some point, Sister Derby engaged him amid laughter.

The video has sent social media users in a frenzy having garnered almost 53,000 views and thousands of comments.

They have expressed anticipation for the song while others are concerned about his wife, Mrs Fella Makafui Frimpong’s feelings.

Meanwhile, Medikal and Sister Derby collaborated for their banger, Too Risky while they were lovers. Their latest feature is expected to be worth the hype.