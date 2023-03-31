The Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior is to write to the management of West Hills Mall in Accra to demand the raw CCTV footages of the scuffle between security officer and Shadrack Arloo, who later lost his life.

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who revealed this, said the Committee was not satisfied with the footages provided by the police to the committee that is why they will write to the West Hills Mall to provide them with the raw footages.

The MP revealed this in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM on Thursday, March 30.

She explained that, the Committee met the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the pathologist, the family and legal representative Francis Sosu though he was not allowed into the meeting.

“You know the Speaker of Parliament referred the issue to the Defense Committee so on Thursday, we met the Interior Minister, the IGP, the pathologist and the family and they brought a footage and it was edited version.”

Madam Affo-Toffey said “the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ken Agyapong said we should watch the raw one because one the police brought was the edited which is different from the one we saw on the social media”.

“From what they brought, when he fell and he was being beaten by the police was taken out…we saw where the security was manhandling the man,” she explained.

The MP added: “I raised a concern about what we watched because I had a footage where two police officer were molesting him. The panel realized it was not making sense so they said they will write to the West Hills Mall for the raw footage.

“We have not let it go. We are digging deep into it. We need to establish the trust between the police and the citizens so we shall not let this go,” the MP assured.

Madam Affo-Toffey further added that “the police says they have not seen any other video apart from the edited version they showed us during the meeting with the Committee”.

“I paid GH¢3,000 to the guy who shot the short raw footage at the mall but he has refused to release the video so I have given that video to the Committee”.

Meanwhile, Shadrack Arloo will be buried on Friday, April 14.

“We shall bury him on the 14th of April. The family was asking for another autopsy but according to the lawyer, the evidence is enough so we have decided to bury him”.