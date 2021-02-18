A man on his knees with a ring in sight posing the life-changing question; ‘will you marry me?’ is arguably every woman’s dream.

But, a messy incident of two lovers has proved location is just as important as the magical engagement.

In a video, which has since gone viral, a yet-to-be-identified lady is seen raving mad at her lover for proposing to her in a slum-like market.

Witnesses gathered around the drama couple but the lady ordered her lover to quickly stand up and shun what she termed as nonsense.

“Stop that now, stand up, are you mad, why would you engage me in the market?” She yelled as her Rastaman lover looks on surprised.

What was planned to be a joyous occasion soon turned physical with the impatient lady kicking the ring from her lover’s hand.

Witnesses could be heard pleading with her to either exercise patience or simply accept the ring, but for her, that was not to be.

Watch video below for more: