Catch some of the most stylish football in the world, as La Liga takes centre stage for SuperSport viewers on DStv, with Round 20 action running from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 January 2024.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches in this round is the Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad at San Mames Barria on the early evening of Saturday 13 January.

Both teams are chasing European football for next season, with Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde emphasising the importance of this derby – both to the players and the supporters: “In my opinion, it’s the best derby in LaLiga. You can see all the fans together, having fun and cheering on their teams. I’m sure there will be an extraordinary atmosphere like always.”

He added, “Real Sociedad are playing Champions League football for a reason. They have the ability to win tough games. Right now we’re evenly matched. There’s never a clear favourite because the rivalry, which is healthy, means the possible differences don’t always show.”

Elsewhere, Mallorca and Celta Vigo will have a battle on the idyllic island of the former club, and Girona will face a test of their concentration at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos when they face struggling hosts Almeria on the afternoon of Sunday 14 January.

“I listen to everything. The good and bad, I am very self-critical,” said Girona manager Michel. “I like seeing the assessment they make of my team and my work in other places because you can’t just focus on your work and you have to see how you expose yourself to the outside world. Obviously, I know who gives constructive criticism and who gives destructive criticism.”

The round opens on Friday 12 January at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, where Sevilla will continue their battle to turn around a struggling season when they welcome Alaves – for a battle of two teams looking to keep themselves clear of the relegation battle.

“Fear? Of other things, not in football. We would like the scenarios to be ones of joy, sadness is somewhere else, football is to amuse and entertain,” said Sevilla’s third manager of the season, Quique Sanchez Flores.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 12 January

22:00: Sevilla v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 13 January

15:00: Las Palmas v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Mallorca v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Real Betis v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 14 January

15:00: Almeria v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Cadiz v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Delayed to 30 January – 1 February

– Barcelona v Osasuna

– Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

– Getafe v Real Madrid