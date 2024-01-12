Tottenham have signed Romania defender Radu Dragusin from Italian side Genoa.

Dragusin, 21, becomes the club’s second signing of the January window after Germany forward Timo Werner joined on loan from RB Leipzig.

The Romania international, who has 13 senior caps, has started all 22 of Serie A side Genoa’s matches this season.

Spurs defender Djed Spence has joined Genoa on loan for the rest of the season as part of the deal.

Dragusin, who has signed a deal that keeps him with Tottenham until the summer of 2030, began his career at Juventus and spent time on loan with Genoa before making a permanent move last summer.

Bayern Munich had also shown interest in the Romanian but they could now turn their attentions to Tottenham’s Eric Dier.

Dier, 29, has been capped 49 times by England but struggled to claim a first-team place for Tottenham this season.

Tottenham have been in the market for a centre-back to support Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who have both suffered with injuries this season.

Postecoglou has played full-backs Ben Davies and Emerson Royal in central defence in recent weeks to cover injuries in the back line.

Spence’s season-long loan deal at Leeds was cut short earlier this month and he returned to Spurs after making only seven appearances in the Championship.