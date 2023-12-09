SuperSport viewers on GOtv will gear up for Round 16 action from the 2023-24 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 8 to Monday 11 December 2023.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches in this round is the meeting of Barcelona and Girona at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium on the evening of Sunday 10 December.

The Blaugrana are huffing and puffing their way through a title defence, while the Blanquivermells have been one of the revelations of the season and have deservedly earned praise for maximising their potential thus far.

Nonetheless, Barca are a tough animal to tame on home soil and in Ilkay Gundogan they have a midfielder who is fitting in perfectly as far as manager Xavi’s philosophy is concerned: “I have a good relationship with Xavi. I came to Barcelona for him and spoke to him twice before speaking on the phone. I think we have great compatibility.”

The round opens with Getafe looking to get the better of Valencia on Friday night, before Saturday is headlined by Real Madrid visiting Estadio Benito Villamarin for a clash with Real Betis. Los Blancos have looked imperious at times this season, with English midfielder Jude Bellingham playing a major role in their tactical approach.

“I was not at all surprised by the change, but perhaps a little surprised by how quickly he has done what he has done,” said former Real defender Aitor Karanka of Bellingham’s impact. “I played with Figo and Zidane, and even for them it took time. I remember when Zizou arrived, he wasn’t as good in the first month or two as he was at Juventus. But with Jude’s personality and character, it seems that he has played at Real Madrid for ten years.”

Sunday, aside from the Barca v Girona clash, also features Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao taking on Almeria and Granada respectively, while Monday evening brings a round-closer between Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo at Estadio de Vallecas.

La Liga broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 8 December

22:00: Getafe v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 9 December

15:00: Alaves v Las Palmas – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Real Betis v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Villarreal v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Mallorca v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 10 December

15:00: Atletico Madrid v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Granada v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Cadiz v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

22:00: Barcelona v Girona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 11 December

22:00: Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga