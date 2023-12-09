Prepare for a tactical masterclass from Serie A, as Round 15 matches feature for SuperSport viewers on DStv from Friday 8 to Monday 11 December 2023.

The round of Italian football gets underway with a potential thriller, as Juventus take on Napoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on the evening of Friday 8 December. This match pits together the reigning champions, the visiting Partenopei, with one of the teams looking most likely to supplant them.

Yet one of the Achilles heels for the Bianconeri has been their attack, which has struggled to find a rhythm, according to former Serie A star Fabio Bazzini: “Juve does not attack with many players and often leaves the ball to their opponents, because it is their choice of play. Juve is there with this strategy and if it works, it’s right that they continue like this and it’s useless to say that they don’t score from the front, because they still do the same.”

Saturday opens with Lazio facing a trip to Verona in the afternoon before the evening features both Milanese clubs: AC Milan have a tricky trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta, while Internazionale will be at home to Udinese and looking to further underline their status as one of the favourites to win this season’s championship.

“Inter are stronger today. They are a super team, they play very well. [Manager Simone] Inzaghi is better than [Juventus counterpart Massimiliano] Allegri, he is proving to be a great coach,” said Inter legend Christian Vieri.

He added, “I really like Lautaro [Martinez] and [Marcus] Thuram. Inter drives me crazy, I also like [Federico] Dimarco a lot, he scored a crazy goal against Frosinone. They are all strong players, they play good football.”

Sunday is headlined by Roma taking on Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico, while Monday features two evening games to close the round out, as Empoli and Lecce meet at Stadio Carlo Castellani before Cagliari host Sassuolo at Venue Unipol Domus.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 8 December

21:45: Juventus v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 9 December

16:00: Verona v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Atalanta v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Internazionale v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 3 December

13:30: Frosinone v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: Monza v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football

19:00: Salernitana v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Roma v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 4 December

19:30: Empoli v Lecce – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Cagliari v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360