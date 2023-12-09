Federico Gatti scored the only goal as Juventus edged defending champions Napoli to move top of Serie A.

The defender scored a late winner last Friday against Monza and followed that up with another decisive strike, heading home in the 51st minute.

Napoli had the better of the first half but couldn’t make their chances count.

Victor Osimhen had the opportunity to equalise but was unable to capitalise on Wojciech Szczesny’s poor kick.

The win moves Juventus one point clear of Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Napoli, meanwhile, remain fifth.